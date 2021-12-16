Advertisement

Wreaths Across America events cancelled in Mississippi

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Due to the possibility of inclement weather, Mississippi Veterans Affairs has cancelled this weekend’s Wreaths Across America event, which was set to take place on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11 a.m. at both Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemeteries at Kilmichael and Newton.

“MSVA will still lay wreaths at the final resting places of over 1,500 Veterans and their spouses at both locations,” said MSVA Executive Director Stacey E. Pickering. “Each wreath will serve as a small gesture of appreciation to the Veteran’s memory and their service to a grateful nation.”

Both Veterans Memorial Cemeteries will be open for visitation Saturday. For more information on our cemeteries, click here.

