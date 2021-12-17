Advertisement

2 children, including newborn, survive after tornado carries them away in bathtub

By Jordan Yaney and Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Two small children in Kentucky survived a tornado that ripped the bathtub they were in out of the floor.

Clara Lutz told WFIE she put her grandchildren, 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas, in the bathtub with a blanket, pillow and Bible just before the tornado hit their home.

“I felt the rumbling. I felt the shaking of the house,” Lutz said. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted, and it was out of my hands. I couldn’t hold on.”

The tornado happened at night, so Lutz was unable to locate her children in the immediate aftermath.

“I was looking everywhere to see where the tub may be,” Lutz said. “All I could say was ‘Lord, please bring my babies back to me safely. Please, I beg thee.’”

Lutz’s whole house was stripped down to the foundation. In the chaos, the water tank from the tub hit her in the back of the head. Still, she went outside and searched for anyone who could help.

Both children were found in the front yard, under the bathtub, not even wet from the pouring rain.

“The sheriff came down. I got in the sheriff’s car down at the end of my driveway, and it wasn’t long after that that they opened up the door and brought me Kaden, my 15-month-old, and they brought me my three-month-old, baby Dallas,” Lutz said.

She says Dallas’ brain was bleeding. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, but before he even arrived, the bleeding stopped.

A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.
A Kentucky baby had to go to the hospital after being injured in a tornado.(Photo submitted to WFIE)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Pace convicted of killing wife in 2018
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi
Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Retail stores coming to Meridian
A traffic stop in Newton County led to a major drug bust Wednesday.
Newton Co. deputies make large pot bust
Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon.
Spokesman: Lockdown at MHS a safety measure

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 photo, the Rockettes dance during a performance of the...
Radio City Rockettes cancel performances due to COVID-19
EMBDC
EMBDC visits Northeast High School
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
CHS Choir with a resident at Meridian Living
Clarkdale High School choir sings Christmas carols
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests