Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11, 2021.

An elderly woman was forced from her home and into her vehicle. The victim was later found in the trunk of her vehicle by MCC campus police.

Barnett is charged with receiving stolen property and accessory after the fact. She has bonded out on the charges.

A man was initially arrested in this case and he spent more than a month in jail until new evidence cleared him of any involvement. At that time, Police Chief Deborah Young said false information was reported and warrants were being issued for those who gave the false information.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

