Clarkdale High School choir sings Christmas carols

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Clarkdale High School Choir sang Christmas carols to residents at the Meridian Living facility. Some even played instruments. They also had the opportunity to interact with the seniors.

The activities director at Meridian Living and those working with Clarkdale High said were happy that students were able to participate.

“It was just such a blessing to have this group come in and sing for our residents,” said Jenny Cherota, activity director.

“I’m so very proud. This program’s only two years old, or two years young, I guess I should say. And these kids and Mr. Landrum have done a phenomenal job. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Clarkdale principal, Brian Jordan.

The students enjoyed the day they spent singing and the school is looking forward to being able to do something similar in the future.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.