Advertisement

Crimenet 12_16_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Adrianne Jeanette Harris.
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Adrianne Jeanette Harris.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Adrianne Jeanette Harris.

Harris is a 29-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of burglary.

If you know where Harris can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Pace convicted of killing wife in 2018
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi
Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Retail stores coming to Meridian
A traffic stop in Newton County led to a major drug bust Wednesday.
Newton Co. deputies make large pot bust
Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon.
Spokesman: Lockdown at MHS a safety measure

Latest News

MDE awards $9.9M to five universities to curb teacher shortage
Rose Hill Water Association issued a Boil Water Notice Friday after a leak repair was completed...
Rose Hill issues water advisory Friday
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Saints’ Glenn Foster was strangled before in-custody death, autopsy reveals
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday