Crimenet 12_16_21

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Adrianne Jeanette Harris.

Harris is a 29-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 8″ in height, weighing 165 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she was originally convicted for the crime of burglary.

If you know where Harris can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.