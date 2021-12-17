Advertisement

Holly Jolly Blood Drive this weekend

Holly Jolly Blood Drive Saturday at Uptown Meridian, 1-6 p.m.
Holly Jolly Blood Drive Saturday at Uptown Meridian, 1-6 p.m.(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is the season of giving, and many of you have a list of gifts to get. Well, why not add “blood donation” to the list this year? Because that’s the gift that could save a life. The Debs Social Club is partnering with Vitalant for its annual blood drive this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Uptown Meridian mall. If you’re in good health and meet the basic requirements to donate blood, then you’re asked to come out and give.

Organizers say the demand for blood is high, but the donations are low, especially this time of year. So, the Debs are happy to help fill this need.

For the list of basic eligibility requirements to give blood, visit https://vitalant.org/. Refreshments will be available to those who donate.

