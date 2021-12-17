Holly Jolly Blood Drive this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is the season of giving, and many of you have a list of gifts to get. Well, why not add “blood donation” to the list this year? Because that’s the gift that could save a life. The Debs Social Club is partnering with Vitalant for its annual blood drive this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. at Uptown Meridian mall. If you’re in good health and meet the basic requirements to donate blood, then you’re asked to come out and give.

Organizers say the demand for blood is high, but the donations are low, especially this time of year. So, the Debs are happy to help fill this need.

“I love where I live at. I love that I have the opportunity to be able to come out here and [host a blood drive], and I know that a lot of the other girls that I’m in Debs with love to do that also.”

“It’s a critical blood drive for us this time of the year because the need for blood is very high. The demand is high, but the donations are very low at this time. So, this is a critical blood drive that we need to have.”

For the list of basic eligibility requirements to give blood, visit https://vitalant.org/. Refreshments will be available to those who donate.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.