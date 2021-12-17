EMBDC visits Northeast High School

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Students at Northeast High School met with members of EMBDC to give students honest feedback about their business proposals and they also taught students how to start their businesses.

They also took time to get students more interested in investing their money locally and have them learn more about what local businesses offer.

Students will be able to participate in more events like this in the future.

EMBDC event coordinator Casey Holladay attended the event and had positive reviews about what she saw from students, “They did an amazing job. I didn’t know what to expect when I came in but the thought, and the design, and the quality they put into it was amazing. You can definitely tell that they put in a lot of hard work for their projects.”

