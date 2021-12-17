Heavy rain and gusty winds possible for Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers will move through for Friday evening. Not all of us will see rain, but we’ve all got a fair shot. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60′s overnight into Saturday with lingering showers throughout the night.

We’ll spend Saturday with hit or miss showers until the evening. A cluster of storms will push through starting around 3 pm. Some heavy rain is possible as well as some gusty winds, but the threat for severe weather remains low at this time. Temperatures will top out in the 70′s for Saturday afternoon.

After the passage of the cold front, our temperatures will drop into the mid 50′s for an afternoon high on Sunday. We’ll be mostly cloudy with windy conditions throughout the day. We’ll keep the clouds for Monday with an isolated shower possible and highs in the upper 50′s. Rain chances stick around into Tuesday with temperatures in the lower 60′s.

Sunshine returns for Sunday with highs in the mid 60′s. Thursday through Friday will see temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s with lows in the 40′s.

