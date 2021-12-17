Kenyon Clay becomes Union’s first student athlete to sign to play division one football

UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union senior quarterback, Kenyon Clay, signs to Southern Miss and becomes the Yellowjackets first student athlete to play D1 football.

Clay is paving the way for future Yellowjackets by becoming one of the first athletes to committ to a division one program.

Lots of love here for senior Kenyon Clay who is headed to Southern Miss. Clay is Union’s first student athlete to go D1. Tune into @WTOKTV tonight at 6 & 10 pm to hear from the future Golden Eagle and this achievement. @KenyonClay8 @JWren87 @UnionPublic @SouthernMissFB pic.twitter.com/L3buHX5wPc — syd (@sydney_wicker) December 16, 2021

Clay said, “It’s just a blessing. Like to be able to be one of the first players to come out of Union High School to go to the Division one level, I mean it’s a blessing. I thank God for everything he does, so it just a blessing.”

Clay has been committed to the Golden Eagles for a while no but was celebrated by peers, Union faculty, family and his fellow teammates.

Head coach Jordan Wren said, “He is the first D1 kid out of this high school and you know it means a lot to this high school and a lot to this community. From what he’s said he can pave the way for some of these younger kids and you know for some of the ones that maybe don’t have hope today, they will see some hope in the near future for them.”

Wren also said, “I’m glad that it’s just an hour and a half, hour and forty-five minutes away so you know anytime we want to go see him play on Saturday, it’s just a day trip. We’re excited for him staying in state and you know, he’s happy he doesn’t have to change school colors, thats another thing he said so we’re proud of him and proud for Southern Miss. You know, expect good things to happen down there.”

Clay will has completed all his high school credits and will early enroll with Southern Miss in January. Clay is planning to walk with his class for graduation in May.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.