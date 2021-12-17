Advertisement

Lauderdale County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz

Deputies at a sobriety checkpoint
Deputies at a sobriety checkpoint(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is gearing up for their holiday “drive sober or get pulled over” blitz.

You may have noticed that the department has published when and where their sobriety checkpoints will be through the holiday season, they are legally required to do so.

However, they will also be holding random “safety checkpoints” through the county and at some of the locations already listed.

“Our goal for our department, for our community, is to make our roadways as safe as possible, we need the community’s help to do that,” Chief Deputy, Ward Calhoun, said. “It would be okay with us if we didn’t write any DUI citations during this campaign. because hopefully, that would mean we wouldn’t have any DUI crashes or injuries or deaths on our roadways.”

The sobriety checkpoints are available on the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page.

