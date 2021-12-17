Advertisement

Luminaries in Collinsville rescheduled for Sunday

Luminaries return after more than a decade
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - The luminaries holiday program scheduled for Saturday in the Collinsville area has been shifted now to Sunday, starting at 5 p.m., due to expected rain.

Most of the houses in the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood will be decorated for the holidays and the roads will be lined with more than 6,000 candles in bags surrounding the lake.

This tradition is returning for the first time in more than a decade. Drivers are asked to turn off their lights when entering the neighborhood Sunday and drive very slowly. Law enforcement will be present to help direct traffic.

