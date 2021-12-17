Marion prepares for their annual Toy Drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 13th annual Marion Toy Drive is being held at the Hamasa Shriners Temple from 8 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday.

The Police Department is in full gear to collect as many toys as possible.

With his office filled to the brim with toys that already have been donated Police Chief, Randall Davis, said, “It’s a big big day for the town of Marion, no doubt it’s a big day.”

The police are not alone in this effort, other Marion first responders and city officials also join in, “The overall goal is to make sure that kids are not left behind having a good Christmas,” Marion Mayor, Larry Gill, said. " They should be able to enjoy that time and still be able to get presents and things like that. WE just want to have a small part in making sure that is fulfilled.”

Lieutenant Command Grant Jarvis has been a part of the toy drive since it started and says every year it just gets better.

“I was blown away!” Jarvis said when asked about seeing the offices at City Hall already filled with toys, “I never know what to expect. The amount of giving that goes on just warms your heart and that is what Christmas is all about.”

People that show up to the toy drive can expect hot cocoa and hot dogs courtesy of those organizing it.

If you have any questions on how you can help, reach out to the Marion Police Department.

