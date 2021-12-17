Advertisement

Meridian man shot by deputy in Scott County

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a...
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a deputy after driving away from a safety checkpoint, then stopping and exiting the car with a 9mm pistol, early Friday.(wafb)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST, Miss. (WTOK) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a deputy after driving away from a safety checkpoint, then stopping and exiting the car with a 9mm pistol, early Friday.

Sheriff Mike Lee said deputies were making stops on Highway 35 in Forest about 1:45 a.m. He said a deputy noticed what appeared to be narcotics in the center console cup holder. and questioned Lockhart about it. At that point, Lee said Lockhart drove away but another deputy was able to follow him.

Lee said Lockhart then stopped his vehicle in the road, a passenger exited with his hands raised and Lockhart got out with the gun, which was recovered at the scene.

The deputy fired once, striking Lockhart, who was taken to University Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

Sheriff Lee said, from the initial investigation it “appears to me that the deputy took the appropriate actions needed when Lockhart exited his vehicle with his weapon.”

The investigation has been turned over to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the office of District Attorney Stephen Kilgore. Charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotics and misdemeanor traffic charges are pending against Lockhart.

