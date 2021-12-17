Meridian native brings stage play home

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Queen City is in for a treat this weekend as one of their own is putting on a stage production tomorrow.

The stage play is called Running Out of Time and Meridian native Alonzo Williams is the writer and director.

Williams has written over 103 plays and this one happens to be the 101st .

Williams is excited about being able to come home and put on a production in front of so many familiar faces and in front of such a diverse audience.

“I’m Looking forward for families of all ages to come in because we have youth that are as small as age 7. We have teenagers that are in the stage play production. We have young, old, that are all a part of the production so this is actually going to be great for the whole family. We’ve pretty much covered all ages so everyone is able to gather something from it. You’ve got great singing, you have inspiration, there are some sad moments, there are some emotional moments but yet and still overall it’s just a combination of having a riveting production.” Williams says.

Tickets are still available for purchase in the Temple Box Office as well as Sam’s Fashion in Downtown Meridian.

The play begins at 5 pm.

