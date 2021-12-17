Advertisement

Meridian Police Dept. bringing businesses together

Meeting of the Business Alert Network
Meridian Police Department
Meridian Police Department(wtok)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Business Alert Network was created in 2019 to combat crime in the city. When the pandemic struck in March 2020 the program was put on hold. Now in 2021 the need for B.A.N. is more important than ever.

MPD Crime Prevention Coordinator Lt. Rita Jack emphasized the importance of getting more businesses to participate in B.A.N.

“We’re going to enlist the participation of more businesses. Recruit, recruit, recruit. That is our effort at the present moment. We’re trying to bring on board more businesses that are operating in Meridian so that they can take advantage of this training and this program like others are,” said Jack.

The formation of B.A.N. wasn’t the only topic discussed at Thursday’s meeting. Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun shared the ability to use businesses’ surveillance footage through an app called Neighbors. Using the app to obtain footage would make it easier for law enforcement to investigate crimes.

“Crime that was committed overnight in a certain area of a community, an avenue, a street, downtown, wherever it might be.” said Calhoun. “Law enforcement can ask for those individuals that are signed up in that particular area to review the security footage and ask for that footage and it provides an avenue for that to be provided very easily to law enforcement. As opposed to what we’ve done through the years which is a lot of getting out, pounding on doors, hoping to catch somebody home and those kinds of things.”

Businesses that wish to know more can contact Lt. Jack at 601-513-6916 or email ritajack@meridianms.org.

