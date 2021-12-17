Advertisement

Miss. school meal lunch programs to receive over $17M from USDA

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s school lunch programs are receiving a generous gift from USDA.

To help schools deal with supply chain challenges brought on by the pandemic, USDA is providing the state $11,296,031 in supply chain assistance funds for schools to purchase food for their meal programs, $3,605,891 to purchase USDA Foods to distribute to schools, and $2,259,206 for cooperative agreements to purchase local foods for schools.

Congressman Bennie Thompson made the announcement Wednesday.

