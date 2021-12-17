Much needed rain is in the forecast as we kick-off the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Most of our area is dealing with abnormally dry conditions, and parts of Sumter & Choctaw counties are under a moderate drought. So, rain is needed, and it looks like we’ll get a couple of good chances for rain over the next day or so.

There could be some pockets of drizzle this morning. Otherwise, plan on mainly cloudy skies most of the day with highs remaining well above the average into the mid-upper 70s. This evening, that first good opportunity for showers moves in...especially for areas along & south of I-20. The showers will move in from the south, and a quick .10-.25″ of rain will be possible (every little bit helps).

Saturday, a cold front moves in, and it’ll bring the best chance for rain. Throughout the day there will be a few showers to dodge, but rain chances increase by late afternoon & evening as the cold front crosses. Thankfully, severe storms aren’t expected. However, rainfall estimates up to .50″ are expected...with some spots getting a little more.

Saturday will continue the 70s trend, but it’ll be 15-20 degrees cooler behind the front for Saturday afternoon. Then, 30s will kick-off the day on Monday. The last day of fall will bring cool/dry weather, and it’ll remain cool for the start of Winter which will be on Tuesday.

Leading up to Christmas, it looks like it’ll start warming up again. So, as for now, plan on above average highs for the holiday with possible showers (depending on the timing for a cold front to cross our area). Continue checking with Storm Team 11 for the lastest Christmas Day forecast.

