Advertisement

Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton tested positive for COVID-19 on Fri., Dec. 17.

Payton was fully vaccinated and immediately isolated.

This is the second time since the onset of the pandemic that Payton has tested positive.

The Saints are scheduled to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 19.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Pace convicted of killing wife in 2018
Police say the 23-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant, was shot multiple times.
Pregnant woman, unborn child die after being shot several times in Mississippi
Construction of the Starbucks on North Frontage Road continues and other stores are looking to...
Retail stores coming to Meridian
A traffic stop in Newton County led to a major drug bust Wednesday.
Newton Co. deputies make large pot bust
Students at Meridian High School were on lockdown for a time Thursday afternoon.
Spokesman: Lockdown at MHS a safety measure

Latest News

Luminaries return after more than a decade
Luminaries in Collinsville rescheduled for Sunday
I-10 and I-55 are closed after a helicopter crashed on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge.
Entergy to repair Bonnet Carre power lines at noon on Sunday
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
MDE awards $9.9M to five universities to curb teacher shortage