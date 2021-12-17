Shubuta issues Boil Water Notice



Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes, fruits and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Disinfecting Water

Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute to kill most organisms.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach (5.25 percent sodium hypochlorite) per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes. (This treatment will kill bacteria, but not parasitic organisms.) If water is muddy or cloudy, remove sediment by straining it through a cloth or filter paper before disinfecting.

Alternatively, water may be treated with chlorine or iodine tablets.

If you cannot boil your water, mix eight drops (1/8 teaspoon) of unscented, ordinary household chlorine bleach per gallon of water. Mix the solution thoroughly, and let stand for about 30 minutes before using.

When your boil-water notice is lifted:

Flush faucets for a total of 10 minutes to introduce system water throughout house plumbing.

Example:

1 faucet — run for 10 minutes

2 faucets — run both for 5 minutes

3 faucets — run each for 3-4 minutes

Flush any faucet a minimum of 2 minutes to ensure clearing of the line serving the faucet.



Discard any drinks, ice, food, etc, made during the boil water notice.

Rewash any food or drink contact items (knives, forks, plates, etc.) with cleared system water.

Check water filters (in faucets, refrigerators and elsewhere) and replace if necessary.

Do not use water from your hot water heater for drinking until several exchanges of the tank have occurred.

Run dishwasher through a cycle or two before washing dishes.