13th annual Marion toy drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With the holiday season in full swing, the town of Marion celebrated another big year for their annual toy drive.

Over a thousand people got the chance to grab as many toys as they could. Chief Randall Davis and his team have done it again for another successful toy drive. Everywhere you look there was a toy for every boy and girl at the Hamasa Shriners.

“I got my mom here. This is what I was taught – either we are going to do it, or we are not going to do it. My motto is to go heavy or go home,” said Marion Police Department, Davis.

And that has been chief Randall Davis’ motto for every toy drive in Marion for 13 years. Many volunteers that were there were affected by the impact the event had on the community.

“I am loving it. It is great to give back to the community. I first got into this 4 years ago – my freshman year in high school. Talking with Chief Davis about it. I just love the impact we have on the community here. It is a good feeling,” said Northeast Lauderdale NJROTC Commanding Officer, Brendan Stevens.

The toys help families, not just in Marion, but all-over east Mississippi and west Alabama.

“Everybody knows Meridian PD foundation is all about the community. We are going to continue to be that way. We took care of a lot of people today and that is what it is all about. We know people in need. A lot of people don’t have money in their pockets. This is what this foundation does and that is taking care of these people,” said Davis.

Marion’s training officer Chris Read and his partner officer Malachi Singletary were at the toy drive keeping the peace and making sure everyone left with a smile.

“I always talked about investing in people’s lives. Officer Malachi, I first met him at Clarkdale school and swore him in as a police officer when we were in meridian. We have been partners ever since. Everywhere I’ve gone Malachi has been there,” said Read.

Officer Singletary got his Christmas wish early and that was to be involved in law enforcement. He expressed his gratitude to officer read for making his dream come true.

“This is my partner right here. He is my favorite person that I know. He is the best friend I ever had,” said Marion Police Department Officer, Malachi Singletary.

Mayor Larry Gill said that’s what it’s all about. Helping to make a child feel special.

“It always does my heart good to see people smile. Some people are not going to have a Christmas. We are able to be a small part of that. I want to think Chief Davis and his team for continually putting the thing on every throughout the year that put smiles on people’s faces,” said Gill.

Families were able to get a few toys to add under the Christmas tree as well as goodie bags.

