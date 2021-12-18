Cans for Kids Christmas Party held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One Meridian organization is making sure that kids in the community have a merry Christmas this year.

Cans for Kids Ministry held their annual Christmas party Saturday morning to give kids a happy Christmas. Kids of all ages had the opportunity to have some holiday fun at the boys and girls club where they received toys, gift cards and food. We spoke with one event organizer who said they started preparing for this months ago.

“We help families all year long and in august we start raising money for our Christmas program. This year we had 305 children for Christmas and they all get a gift card, they get toys, and they get Christmas food,” said event organizer Gary Turbville.

Turbville has been giving a helping hand to kids at Christmas time since 1995.

