Christmas on the Bank donates to Meridian charity

Christmas on the Bank(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

One new business in meridian hosted its first Christmas event Saturday to promote the joys of the holidays while giving back to the community.

The Creek Bank held its Christmas on the Bank event with a goal of giving people the chance to compete in a pool tournament, enjoy each other’s company, listen to live music, and help raise money for a local charity--who helps feed those in need.

“What we really want to do with Christmas on the bank is to promote and give back to the community. Part of the proceeds of your admission fee goes to love’s kitchen because they’re going to be feeding through the holidays and we want to support that and to give back to the community,” said owner of the creek bank James Scott

To see the creek bank’s normal schedule, please visit their Facebook page.

