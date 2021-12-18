Advertisement

Groups seek probe of Alabama use of virus funds for prisons

Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services...
Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super size prisons.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Nearly two dozen organizations have sent a letter asking the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to investigate Alabama’s plan to use $400 million in pandemic relief funds to build two super size prisons.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, The Sentencing Project and others signed on to a letter arguing that it is improper use of the relief dollars. They asked Chairwoman Rep. Maxine Waters to hold hearings on the matter.

The U.S. Department of Justice has sued Alabama over a prison system it said was riddled with prisoner-on-prisoner and guard-on-prisoner violence.

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a...
Meridian man shot by deputy in Scott County
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
L to R: Brandon Gardner and Brooke Stringer
2 arrested on capital murder charges in Jones Co
A Lauderdale County jury found Truitt Thomas Pace guilty in the 2018 shooting death of his...
Pace convicted of killing wife in 2018
Union head coach, Jordan Wren, congratulates senior quarterback Kenyon Clay on signing with...
Kenyon Clay becomes Union’s first student athlete to sign to play division one football

Latest News

The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo
Lauderdale County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz
Lauderdale County “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz
Holiday Savings
Proposed legislation offers tax cuts for low income, retirees
2nd annual sports ball giveaway to be held Saturday
2nd annual sports ball giveaway to be held Saturday