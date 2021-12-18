Meridian man charged with 3 counts of arson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A 23-year-old man has been charged with setting fire to three homes in Meridian over the span of two years.

William Dylan Sheffield is charged with setting fires May 22, 2019, at 5923 2nd Street, Jan. 10, 2020, at 301 60th Avenue and another at 100 60th Avenue on Dec. 15, 2021. Two of the houses were vacant. No one was home when the most recent fire happened.

Sheffield’s total bond was set at $300.000. His case will be presented to the next available grand jury.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.