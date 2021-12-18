Southeast Lauderdale boys and girls basketball battle to the very end in thrilling game against Northeast

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Southeast Lauderdale girls and boys basketball teams suffer close losses to rival Northeast Lauderdale Friday night.

Girls recap:

The Tigers would start off with a texbook pass and cut by Adriyana Ruffin who would treat herself to an easy layup assisted by Saniyah Harris.

That would get the spark going for the Trojans.

The Trojans would hold on and win despite a back and forth fourth quarter.

Northeast beats Southeast 42-36.

Boys recap:

The Southeast Lauderdale boys also took on the Trojans tonight. This game would start out slow.

For about the first 3 minutes of action not a single point was score.

Senior Tiger, Eli Walker, would change that.

Walker makes his way down the court and hits a three pointer to get the Tigers on the board.

The Trojans, Jake McElroy, would then lead Northeast to the buckets. He would score back to back points for the Trojans.

Kentier Martin would help the Tigers get on a hot streak with another clutch three pointer.

The game would head into overtime where the Trojans would walk away with the win 68-66.

