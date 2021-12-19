10-2 West Alabama Tigers on best start in program history

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The West Alabama Tigers hosted Shorter on Saturday in their fourth GSC game this season.

The Tigers are undefeated at home and were working to keep their winning streak alive.

The game would go back and forth for the first half, but things would shift in the Tigers favor in the last 15 minutes of the second half.

Robert Davis would score 25 points with four assists and Kortrijk Miles would follow behind with 24 points and nine rebounds.

Head coach Nick Woodruff said, “To be able to still score 80 and win the game when one of our leading minute guys doesn’t even play, that is really good for our team. It is really good in creating depth and getting more players involved. Offense, I am really proud of Calvin Finch stepping in- Sumter County’s finest. He stepped in and had a great night. He played a bounce of minutes in place of Tay sitting. Calvin played 32 minutes. That is the most he’s played as a Tiger. Just guys being able to plug in and take up for other guys is really good for our team. I am really proud of them. That was a good effort there in the second half. It will make Santa Claus come in a lot better to our family.”

UWA gets the win 80-65. The 10-2 start on the season for the Tigers is their best start in program history.

Their next game will be on December 31st when they host West Florida.

