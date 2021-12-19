Drier weather to close the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Showers will continue to hang around for much of the evening and overnight hours for Saturday. Some rain could fall heavily at times as temperatures fall into the 30′s for Sunday morning.

Aside from an isolated shower throughout Sunday, we’ll begin to dry out with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will only climb into the middle 50′s for Sunday afternoon. Winds will be whipping tomorrow with gusts of 20 mph possible. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40′s Sunday night.

We’ll keep the chance for a stray shower Monday with temperatures once again in the middle 50′s. We’ll likely see a few peeks of sunshine through the day. Tuesday will see highs back in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s with passing showers for the morning. We’ll fall back into the 30′s for Tuesday night.

Mostly sunny skies return for midweek with temperatures in the lower 60′s. We stay dry for Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures in the middle 60′s. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week with temperatures in the lower 70′s for Christmas Eve and partly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day continues to look warm with temperatures likely in the 70′s. Luckily, it looks like we’ll be seeing a dry Christmas this go around with partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 40′s.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.