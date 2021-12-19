Dry weather for Sunday, rain chances return for Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ll keep gloomy skies for the majority of Sunday. Some clearing is likely as we get into the afternoon, especially North of I-20. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side with highs in the 50′'s for an afternoon high.

Clouds will return for Monday with mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible during the day but most of us will stay dry with afternoon highs reaching into the mid 50′s. Showers move in for overnight Monday into Tuesday morning with lows in the low 40′s. Some showers will linger into Tuesday morning before we dry out for the afternoon with lingering clouds.

The clouds will slowly filter out for Wednesday and Thursday, leading to slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 60′s. We’ll see the return of partly cloudy skies for Christmas Eve with highs inching into the 70′s. Christmas day continues to look warm with highs in the 70′s. It continues to trend dry for Saturday with mostly sunny skies and a few clouds. Partly cloudy skies continue into Sunday with highs staying close to 70.

