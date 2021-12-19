Advertisement

First Responders: Butler Investigator Detric Causey

Investigator Detric Causey.
Investigator Detric Causey.(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - In our latest First Responders, we head down Highway 19 S. to Butler to meet Detric Causey.

“I like to leave people thinking that when they meet me that they’re better off than when I found them,” Causey said.

Detric Causey is an investigator with the Butler Police Department. He’s been on the force since 2014.

“I love the chance to get out and talk and see how things are going with people,” Causey said. “I enjoy that most of all. The investigating part comes with the job, but I enjoy working with the community mostly.”

He began his life of service in 2005 when he joined the United States Marines.

“In 2006 I did my first deployment. I went to Haditha, Iraq and spent seven months over there,” Causey said.

He was also deployed to Fallujah. He left the Marines in 2013.

“I got out of the military and started working as a correctional officer and tried to get into some kind of security company or firm,” Causey said. “I bumped into the chief one day and he asked me if I ever thought about becoming a police officer.”

Causey married his wife in 2006. She didn’t like it when he was in the Marines, but now that he’s at home, everything is just fine.

“My kids tend to love my job. I think they get more perks out of it than I do. Just being out and helping people,” Causey said.

I asked Causey when he wanted to leave law enforcement and he said he will never retire.

“When I started this job and got into it and understanding the type of cop I wanted to be I never thought about retirement. As long as I can help someone, I will help them,” Causey explained.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
William Dylan Sheffield has been charged with setting fire to three homes in Meridian over the...
Meridian man charged with 3 counts of arson
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a...
Meridian man shot by deputy in Scott County
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

Latest News

100th Birthday Celebration
Meridian women celebrates 100th birthday
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School in Meridian has been helping ladies in the...
Local program helps 20 women graduate
Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama’s upcoming legislative...
Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in ‘22 session
Cans for Kids
Cans for Kids