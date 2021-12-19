Advertisement

Local program helps 20 women graduate

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School in Meridian has been helping ladies in the community, learn a trade for three years.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School in Meridian has been helping ladies in the community, learn a trade for three years. 20 women graduated from the program on Saturday.

The founder of Dream Chasers, Sherren Smith, started the trade school when she lost her son due to gun violence. She said she turned her pain into power by helping women in her community.

Smith even said she had students that served time in jail that graduated from her program. She believes in giving people another chance in society.

Dream Chasers offers Phlebotomy, a Certified Nurse Assistant course, CPR, and some re-entry programs as well as online.

” They are nationally certified, or they will be nationally certified. So, they can travel the world with this. Not only that, but we are having a re-entry program honoree, which are individuals that have come out of prison,” said Smith.

Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School is located at 3701 8th street, suite B in Meridian.

