Advertisement

Mississippi food truck to feed tornado victims on Christmas

(Source: WMC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. - A Mississippi couple plans to take their food truck to tornado-slammed Kentucky to serve meals to families on Christmas.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Tupelo restaurant owners Johnny Cook and Jennifer Brignac have a food truck designed to feed first responders and victims at disaster sites.

On Christmas Eve, they plan to drive 250 miles to Murray, Kentucky. At least 75 people in Kentucky died in the tornados that swept through the state.

The food truck’s Christmas menu will be homemade fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls. The couple is asking for handwritten Christmas cards to give out with every meal. Their goal is to feed 250.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
William Dylan Sheffield has been charged with setting fire to three homes in Meridian over the...
Meridian man charged with 3 counts of arson
The Scott County Sheriff’s Department said Kadarius L. Lockhart, of Meridian, was shot by a...
Meridian man shot by deputy in Scott County
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues
The top t-shirt is emblazoned with one of the University of Mississippi's logos, while the...
Trademark tussle: Ole Miss objects to similar New Miss logo

Latest News

Thousands of candlelight's paved a pathway to the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood in Collinsville.
Collinsville neighborhood lights up the night
100th Birthday Celebration
Meridian woman celebrates 100th birthday
Investigator Detric Causey.
First Responders: Butler Investigator Detric Causey
Dream Chasers Allied Health and Trade School in Meridian has been helping ladies in the...
Local program helps 20 women graduate
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations after touring a Clayco...
Battle won, legal war continues for Biden vaccine rules