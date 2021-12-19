Over 200 sports ball given out to community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their 2nd annual free ball giveaway.

Many came out to pick up a sports ball for a young athlete. Santa Clause was also their show off a few dance moves for the kids at Highland Park.

Children K-12 pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The city’s goal is to help families out and keep kids active outside.

