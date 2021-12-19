Advertisement

Over 200 sports ball given out to community

The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their 2nd annual free ball giveaway.
The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their 2nd annual free ball giveaway.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their 2nd annual free ball giveaway.

Many came out to pick up a sports ball for a young athlete. Santa Clause was also their show off a few dance moves for the kids at Highland Park.

Children K-12 pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The city’s goal is to help families out and keep kids active outside.

