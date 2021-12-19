Over 200 sports ball given out to community
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation held their 2nd annual free ball giveaway.
Many came out to pick up a sports ball for a young athlete. Santa Clause was also their show off a few dance moves for the kids at Highland Park.
Children K-12 pick either a football, basketball, or soccer ball of their choice. The city’s goal is to help families out and keep kids active outside.
Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.