A Chilly start to Christmas week with showers possible

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Christmas is only 5 days away, and we’re starting the week off with a “christmassy” feel for sure. Our entire area started the day with widespread 30s, and highs this afternoon will only reach the low 50s. So, it’ll be unseasonably cool today (by close to 10 degrees) with showers sneaking into the area by this evening. Most locations won’t get any showers until after 5PM, so most of your day looks dry just chilly.

Tonight, showers are likely due to an upper-level disturbance sliding by. Lows will hover near 40 degrees. Tuesday will remain uneasonably cool with spotty AM showers. Highs will remain in the low 50s. Tuesday is also the 1st day of Winter, which means we can expect the shortest daylight of the year and the longest night. Sunset will be at 4:52pm.

Wednesday, the sunshine returns in full force with seasonable highs near 60 degrees. Then, a warming trend will take place leading up to Christmas Eve with mid 70s expected. Christmas Day, highs will hover near 70 degrees, and there could be a frontal boundary in the area that brings showers. Forecast models aren’t in good agreement about that quite yet...so stay tuned. Regardless, it will be unseasonably warm for Christmas Day.

