City of Meridian Arrest Report December 17, 2021
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|MARQUEZ A GREEN
|1998
|9598 SERTON RD LOT B LAUDERDALE, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|RYAN JONES
|1980
|211 4TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LISA SPEARS
|1979
|518 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|LAKISHA S GOODWIN
|1983
|803 VANITY FAIR AVE BUTLER, AL
|SHOPLIFTING
|AARON J TELL
|1988
|48 JO THOMAS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
PUBLIC DRUNK
|BILLY R ETHRIDGE JR
|1980
|3514 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|DOMINETE TUBBS
|1992
|821 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:26 PM on December 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 24th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.