City of Meridian Arrest Report December 17, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were not any commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were not any residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 3:26 PM on December 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 24th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.