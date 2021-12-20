Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report December 17, 2021

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
MARQUEZ A GREEN19989598 SERTON RD LOT B LAUDERDALE, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
RYAN JONES1980211 4TH AVE S MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LISA SPEARS1979518 34TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
LAKISHA S GOODWIN1983803 VANITY FAIR AVE BUTLER, ALSHOPLIFTING
AARON J TELL198848 JO THOMAS RD TOOMSUBA, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
PUBLIC DRUNK
BILLY R ETHRIDGE JR19803514 OLD 8TH ST RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI
DOMINETE TUBBS1992821 37TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 17, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were not any commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were not any residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 3:26 PM on December 16, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of 24th Avenue. Two residences were struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
100th Birthday Celebration
Meridian woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2021
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 20, 2021
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report December 17, 2021