City of Meridian Arrest Report December 20, 2021

By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from December 17, 2021 at 6:00 AM to December 20, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 8:22 PM on December 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2100 block of North Frontage Road. The victim stated the suspect said he had a gun and demanded money, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 3:24 PM on December 19, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2000 block of Old Marion Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 1:53 AM on December 20, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 100 block of South Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:54 PM on December 17, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 7000 block of 59th Place. Entry was gained through a door.
At 10:19 AM on December 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of B Street. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:47 PM on December 18, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 4300 block of 37th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 7 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

