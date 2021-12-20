Advertisement

Collinsville neighborhood lights up the night

Thousands of candlelight's paved a pathway to the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood in Collinsville.
Thousands of candlelight's paved a pathway to the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood in Collinsville.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Thousands of candlelights paved a pathway to the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood in Collinsville.

Most of the houses in the Lake Ross Collins neighborhood were decorated for the holidays, and the roads were lined with more than 6,000 candles in bags surrounding the lake.

This tradition is returning for the first time in more than a decade.

Drivers turned off their lights when entering the neighborhood tonight and drove very slowly.

