COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,434 new cases, 10 new deaths over weekend

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases, 10 new deaths and 48...
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases, 10 new deaths and 48 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state over the weekend, from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Sunday. (Source: AP)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,434 new cases, 10 new deaths and 48 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state over the weekend, from 3 p.m. Thursday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The MSDH states 10,364 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi since the pandemic started.

Click here to find county-by-county case numbers, deaths and LTC facility outbreaks. Vaccinations are available at multiple locations around the state. Find a provider near you.

Find county-by-county vaccination totals here.

