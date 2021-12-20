Advertisement

Crimenet 12_20_21

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jarrett R. Nelson.

Nelson is a 39-year-old Black male who stands approximately 5′9″ in height, weighing 130 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he’s being charged with stalking, cyberstalking and failure to register as a sexual offender.

If you know where Nelson can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

