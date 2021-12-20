Fight breaks out at Hinds Co. board of supervisors meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Hinds County Board of Supervisors’ meeting Monday after a fight broke out between Supervisors David Archie and Credell Calhoun.

The argument initially appeared to be between Archie and District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin over changing the rules for electing the board vice-president.

Archie protested the motion, in part, saying the board could not change the rules of its charter without giving proper notice.

He said the board president should have notified the public and the board at its previous meeting before putting the item on the December 20 agenda, per Roberts Rule of Order.

“He can’t even call for a meeting unless you give proper notice that this is going to take place,” he said.

Archie went on to say that he believes Calhoun, the board president, put the item on the agenda and got Gavin to bring it up for him.

“He put it on the agenda and he’s out of order for allowing someone else to present it,” Archie said.

He then said that Robert’s Rules of Order requires a two-thirds vote to suspend the rules to allow the vote.

“That means four out of five to take a matter up. The president is trying to allow this to go forward, but it’s out of order. You can’t do it,” he said. “This is not me saying this. This is the charter that we follow.”

Gavin pushed back, saying Archie was “cherry-picking” Robert’s Rules of Order for his own personal benefit.

“Contrary to what he’s proposed... everything that he says has been contradictory and false,” Gavin said. “He clearly knows it, but he’s cherry-picking for the benefit of his own personal self.”

Video from the meeting shows Calhoun eventually stood up and walked toward Gavin, but turned around and pushed a desk chair into Archie, as Archie claimed he was vice president.

Archie threw his hands up, and deputies and other county officials stepped in to separate the two.

One woman screamed during the altercation.

No arrests were made, and Sheriff Tyree Jones said his deputies handled the situation properly.

“We quickly responded and got the situation under control. I asked (Supervisor Archie) to step outside of the board room so I could speak to him about what happened. I spoke to Supervisor Calhoun, and they were able to resume county business.”

Jones had already left the meeting and was not sure what caused the argument.

There has been bad blood between Archie and Calhoun for months.

Calhoun previously pulled together three votes to remove Archie as board vice-president.

Calhoun then had Archie arrested at a board meeting after an outburst at a meeting in late September.

This is a developing story.

