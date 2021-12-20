Advertisement

GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUCHANAN, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a Mississippi man is in critical condition after he was shot while allegedly trying to run over a state trooper after a chase.

News reports say the bureau identified him as 30-year-old Willie Lee Austin. His hometown was not given.

Officials say a Polk County officer chased a truck he tried to flag down Saturday for speeding, and the chase continued into Haralson County.

Bureau spokeswoman Nelly Miles says a state trooper bumped the truck to make it spin and stop on U.S. 27 in Haralson County.

The bureau tells WSB-TV that a trooper and a deputy approached the truck, which drove toward the trooper.

Officials say both officers fired into the truck.

