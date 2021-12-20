Joe Miller set to face off Southeast Tigers for the first time as a Raider

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Joe Miller spent 24 years as the head coach of the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers. He is now in his third season of coaching the Lamar Raiders. But Monday, will be the first time since he retired from Southeast that he will face off against his former team.

“You know we always want to win, but a little mixed emotions because I love Southeast,” said Miller. “It will be fun playing against my old school and they actually have three players who their mothers played under me so i’m sure even though they’ll find a lot of incentive to beat us you know and of course you know anytime you play your old school you want to win and they want to beat us so it’ll be a fun night.”

During Miller’s 24 years with the Tigers he won four state championships and was state runner up twice. Southeast honors coach by naming their court after him.

Miller stepped into retirement but then decided he wanted to step back on to the court. Which led him to Lamar.

Miller said, “I love Lamar too so it’ll be a fun match up. Their, Southeast’s coach, coach Buchanan played for me during my first year at southeast.”

Dana Buchanan, is now the head coach of the Tigers. Even though facing off against your former head coach could have some intensity, Buchanan and Miller just look forward to seeing one another.

Buchanan said, “Its always exciting going against someone who coached you, that you felt like you learned things from yourself. Not necessarily a mentor but just from playing for him. What I learned when I played for him and over watching his coaching career over it feels like 40 years but not quite that long.”

This is not the first time Buchanan and Miller have faced off against one another. In fact when Buchanan was with the Houston Hilltoppers in Houston, MS, they played against each other. Southeast and Joe Miller won that game by three points.

Coach Miller has done a lot on the hardwood over the years but his impact on the community is even greater.

Buchanan said, “He has always meant a lot to this community since he’s been here I mean I know he still comes to our games when he wasn’t coaching even when he does coach if they don’t have a game he still shows up. He still supports southeast even though he’s coaching somewhere else. Once a Tiger always a Tiger. I mean he might be at Lamar but he’s still part of our community he’s still a Tiger.”

The game is part of the Christmas Bash tournament at Lamar High School and will tip off at 6 p.m.

