Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Christmas is just days away and that means holiday travel is about to increase.

The Meridian Regional Airport has some helpful tips that will make your travel day a breeze. One of the main tips is to arrive at least an hour before your flight leaves to allow yourself time to get everything together without the feeling of being rushed.

COVID is also still a factor that has to be dealt with when it comes to traveling by plane. People traveling from Meridian Regional should also know that if your flight will be full and that makes you uncomfortable, you can change your flight with no fee, or get a travel credit.

If you need any more information about what can be brought on the plane, feel free to visit the TSA website.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.