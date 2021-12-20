Meridian women celebrates 100th birthday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The Great Depression, World War 2, and the turn of a new century. These are things that many of us have only read about in textbooks, but not Mrs. Nell Linton. She watched all of these events play out right before her eyes, and today, she turned 100.

A drive-by parade full of her family and friends went by her house. Sharing kind words and happy birthdays. Mrs. Nell’s church family even volunteered to perform a special dance for her special day. Mrs. Nell says that while today is special, she is thankful for every day and wakes up ready to enjoy what life has to offer.

“Well I’m having a good time today... just being alive and having my family to enjoy and I still just have a lot of things to be thankful for because i don’t feel bad. I just love to get up and start enjoying life again.”

Mrs. Nell was even kind enough to share her secret to a long, healthy life. It all starts with just being happy.

“I’ve always thought positive and tried to do everything I knew to do for myself. After I do that, it’s in God’s hands. And he has blessed me with many years and a good family that loves me and life is still good.”

Mrs. Nell now has a century of wisdom built up that she decided to share.

“I want everybody to think positive and live a life that Christ would be proud of.”

Mrs. Nell has lived in Meridian since she was 15 years old.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.