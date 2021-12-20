Funeral services for Mr. Greg S. Townsend will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, 22, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Mike Russell and Dr. Calvin Price officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Townsend, 47, of Meridian, passed away Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Greg was a loving and devoted father to Hunter and Gracie. He was a Christian first and foremost having put his faith in Christ at an early age. He was an avid sports fan and was one of the radio announcers for The West Lauderdale Knights Football Team. Batman and John Wayne were two of his lifelong heroes. Greg was part of the Purvis Business Machines family beginning at the age of 19. He was a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church having taught Youth Sunday School for many years. Greg was a fighter having battled cancer for over seven years; he never fought alone having been surrounded by the love and prayers of countless family members and friends.

Greg is survived by his children Hunter Townsend (Abby) and Gracie Townsend; his parents Majure Townsend and Nellie Townsend; his brother, Chad Townsend (Eric). A special aunt Wanda Wasson, as well as a host of cousins, aunts, uncles and extended family members.

Mr. Townsend is preceded in death by his Aunt and Uncle, Mo and Allen Bates; Aunt, Rosemary Townsend, as well as his grandparents, Earnest and Willie C Townsend and Jim and Ruth Branning.

The Townsend family suggest memorials be made as donations to The American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Chase Branning, Steve Thomas, Lee Taylor Higginbotham, Corey Robinson, Clay Bounds, and Chad Roberts with the Employees of Purvis Business Machines serving as Honorary Pallbearers.

The Townsend family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

