Graveside services for Mr. Jimmie E. Rowell will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville Cemetery, with Dr. David Sellers officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Rowell, age 83, of Collinsville passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at his residence.

Mr. Rowell was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Collinsville. He was also an active member of the Collinsville Community Club. Mr. Rowell retired from the Mississippi Department of Transportation after thirty-eight years. He also retired from the Army Reserve after thirty years of honorable service.

Survivors include his daughter, Denise Houston (Keith) and his daughter-in-law, Starla Rowell; grandchildren, Courtney Boutwell (Brent), Judd Godwin (Brittany), Robert Hughes (Olivia), and Jennifer Rowell; great-grandchildren, Hartley, Piper and Della Boutwell and Maverick, Ford, and Ledger Godwin; one brother, Jack Rowell (Mary); and numerous other family members and friends.

Mr. Rowell was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-seven years, Glenda Sue Grayson Rowell and one son, Dewayne Rowell.

The family would like to thank Desiree Fuller for her loving care.

Pallbearers will be Craig Hitt, Danny Luke, Joe Roberts, Kyron Crenshaw, Till Prater, and Eddie Mayerhoff. Honorary pallbearers will be the Collinsville Piggly Wiggly Breakfast Group.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

