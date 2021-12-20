Funeral services for Mrs. Doris Carlisle Little will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Glenn Jackson and Greg Massey officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Little, 88, of Meridian, passed away December 17, 2021 at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Little, a retired nurse, worked for over 20 years at Riley Hospital of Meridian. She received her nursing education at St. Joseph’s Hospital of Meridian. She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Meridian for over 50 years. She moved to Georgia to be closer to her family and attended Canton First Baptist Church for over 6 years before returning her membership to Central, when she moved to assisted living in Mississippi. Her devotion to her family was very evident to all who knew her; her favorite title was “Nannie” given to her by her grandchildren and great-grandsons.

Mrs. Doris is survived by her son, Gary Little (Janet); grandchildren Brenton Little (Jayme), Nicholas Little, Teresa Page, and Daniel Page (Candace). Great-grandsons, Liam Little, August Little, Silas Page, and Noah Page. Her brother, Jerry Carlisle, Sr. as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Little is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Robert B. “Bobby” Little; her parents P.L. Carlisle, Sr. and Naomi Carlisle; her brothers, P.L. Carlisle, Jr., Wayne Carlisle, and infant brother, Lamar Carlisle.

Pallbearers will be Barney Eldridge, Tommy George, James Jenkins, Mike Mitchell, Mike Cain, and Danny Palmer.

The Little family will receive guests from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

