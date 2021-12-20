Funeral services celebrating the life of Mrs. Jeanette G. Merrell will begin at 6:00 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Jim Rickles officiating. Service music will be provided by Bro. Jim Hutchinson. Interment will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Merrell, of Meridian, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital of Meridian.

Jeanette provided a loving home for her family. She was a devoted homemaker and mother to her children. She was a faithful member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Meridian where she served faithfully wherever she was needed. Her favorite title was “Mamaw” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress having made clothes for her family and enjoyed quilting. She will be remembered for her loving spirit and fierce love for her family.

Jeanette is survived by her children Kenneth L. Merrell, Kathy Tibbetts (Terry), and Lynn Thomas (Paul). Her grandchildren Chris Tibbetts (Casey), Kara Jones (Dusty), and Danielle Love (Nick). Great-grandchildren Kelsey Tibbetts, Parker Jones, Ryder Tibbetts, Nathan Love, Mabry Tibbetts, and McKenzie Love. Her siblings J.D. Girardeau, Thelma Bolman, Martha Jean Allen, Michael Girardeau and Libby Monday; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary Merrell (Sydney); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Merrell is preceded in death by her husband, Ken Merrell, Jr.; their son, James Bruce Merrell; her parents John and Inice Girardeau; David Girardeau and John Girardeau; and her sister-in-law, Sandra Peninger.

The Merrell suggests memorials be made as donations to Operation Christmas Child via Samaritan’s Purse in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Merrell family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

