UConn out of women’s AP Top 10 for 1st time in 16 years

Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center right, talks with Dorka Juhasz (14) in the first...
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center right, talks with Dorka Juhasz (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - UConn’s record 16-year run in the top 10 is over.

The Huskies fell four spots to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll Monday after losing to Louisville a day earlier. UConn had been ranked among the first 10 teams in the poll for 313 straight weeks dating back to March 7, 2005, when the team was also 11th. That’s 101 more weeks than the next-longest streak ever, held by Tennessee.

No. 10 Baylor now has the longest active streak, with 136 consecutive top-10 appearances.

South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice, receiving all 29 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks will face No. 2 Stanford on Tuesday in the second 1-vs-2 showdown this season. The Cardinal moved up one spot after winning at Tennessee on Saturday. It’s the 600th appearance in the AP Top 25 for Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who is 18 behind all-time leader Pat Summitt.

Louisville, Arizona and North Carolina State follow Stanford to round out the top five. The Wolfpack fell three places after losing in overtime to Georgia.

Maryland moved up three spots to sixth. The Terrapins were followed by Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. The Wolverines knocked off Baylor in overtime on Sunday and now are in the top 10 for the first time ever.

The victory over then-No. 5 Baylor was Michigan’s first against a top-five team in 34 tries.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet we beat a top-five team,” Wolverines coach Kim Barnes Arico said after the overtime victory at the Women’s Hall of Fame Showcase. “It’s a great signature win.”

STILL STREAKING

UConn has been ranked for 533 consecutive weeks — the second-longest run in poll history, behind Tennessee’s record 565. The Huskies also haven’t lost consecutive games since 1993. They don’t play again until Dec. 29 against Marquette. The Huskies already have three losses this season — the first time they’ve had that many before the New Year since 2004.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Stanford at South Carolina, Tuesday. The Cardinal already have faced five ranked teams this season and are involved in their first 1-vs-2 matchup since 2012. The Gamecocks also have been tested this season, beating five Top 25 teams.

___

