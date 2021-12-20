Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck Monday afternoon about 12:20 on Interstate 20 in Meridian is still delaying traffic at news time.

The crash involved three 18-wheelers. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade between the east and west lanes, which caused it to spill fuel.

First responders were called out to clean up the spill, and that’s what caused the major traffic jam.

Barrett said the Mississippi department of Transportation has replaced the barricade with a temporary one, until a permanent fix can be added.

