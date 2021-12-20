Advertisement

Wreck causes delays, snarl on and off I-20

Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade...
Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade between the east and west lanes, which caused it to spill fuel.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A wreck Monday afternoon about 12:20 on Interstate 20 in Meridian is still delaying traffic at news time.

The crash involved three 18-wheelers. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said one of the trucks hit the barricade between the east and west lanes, which caused it to spill fuel.

First responders were called out to clean up the spill, and that’s what caused the major traffic jam.

Barrett said the Mississippi department of Transportation has replaced the barricade with a temporary one, until a permanent fix can be added.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend....
Rare set of triplets born in Meridian hospital
Meridian police arrested Amber Jo Barnett Friday in connection with a home invasion Oct. 11,...
Arrest made in kidnapping of elderly woman
Former Saints player Glenn Foster dies in police custody
Mourners pay respects to former Saints player Glenn Foster, investigation into death continues
Authorities found seven people, three of them children, dead inside a Moorhead, Minnesota,...
7 people, 3 of them children, found dead in Minn. home
100th Birthday Celebration
Meridian woman celebrates 100th birthday

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2T bill
Cong. Terri Sewell continued her “Building a Better Alabama” infrastructure district tour with...
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell visits 7th District
Meridian Regional Airport
Meridian Regional Airport gearing up for Christmas travel
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
GBI: Mississippi man shot; tried to run down Georgia trooper