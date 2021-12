MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

An accident has taken place as it appears an 18-wheeler has been caught under a bridge.

The accident took place at Highway 80 between I-20 at Meehan and 65th Avenue.

Traffic has been backed up as they try to clear wreckage.

WTOK will keep you updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.